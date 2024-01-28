GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 667 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

