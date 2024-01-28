GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 346.0% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $639.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

