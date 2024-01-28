GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.26. 1,497,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,478. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

