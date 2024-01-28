GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 2,988 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Sempra by 21.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

