GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 15,844 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 384,834 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after buying an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,874. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

