GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

