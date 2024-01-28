GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
