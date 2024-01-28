GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.02 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001578 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

