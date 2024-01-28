Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

