Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 854,085 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.