Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 789 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 7,086,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

