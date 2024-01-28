GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 89.70%.

GSI Technology Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.88 on Friday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

