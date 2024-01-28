Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.56. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 16,997 shares changing hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

