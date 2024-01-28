Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.69, but opened at $74.98. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 8,879 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. The business had revenue of $228.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.