Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.90

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.90 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.44 ($1.30), with a volume of 2981213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.90 ($1.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GNC

Greencore Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Greencore Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock has a market cap of £487.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.26.

In related news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,300.03). In related news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,300.03). Also, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($49,809.40). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.