Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

GSBC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The company has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

