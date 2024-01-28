GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COMB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.