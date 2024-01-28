Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 346,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. 193,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,124. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

