Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

