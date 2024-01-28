goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$187.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.13.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,134. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.79.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.721144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.