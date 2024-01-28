GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $112.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $107.75 on Friday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

