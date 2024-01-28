GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 223,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. GMS has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

