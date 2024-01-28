Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 142.2% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $30.25 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
