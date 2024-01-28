Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.8 %
BITS stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $7.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -1,425.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
