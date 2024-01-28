Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

