Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

