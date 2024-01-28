Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

