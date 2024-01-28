Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

