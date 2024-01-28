Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,004 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.