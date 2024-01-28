Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,931 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.