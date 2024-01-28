Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 6,839,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.