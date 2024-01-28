Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

