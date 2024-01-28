Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.08.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $265.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

