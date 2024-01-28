Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

