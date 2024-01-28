Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.