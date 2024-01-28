Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCIT opened at $80.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

