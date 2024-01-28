Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $236.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.