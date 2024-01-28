Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.09 and a fifty-two week high of $184.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

