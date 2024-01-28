Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

