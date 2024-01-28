Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 968 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

