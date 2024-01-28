Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 476 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $241.60 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $243.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average of $205.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

