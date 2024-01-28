Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLASF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.62. 86,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.92.

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

