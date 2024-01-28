Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
GLASF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.62. 86,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.92.
About Glass House Brands
