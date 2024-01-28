Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,785 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 5,481,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

