Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.96. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 47,424 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

