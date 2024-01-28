Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 14th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

