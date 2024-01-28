General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 170,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

