General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

