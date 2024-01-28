General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

