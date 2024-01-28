General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.38.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.07. 1,329,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $267.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.67 and its 200-day moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

