General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $283.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $267.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

