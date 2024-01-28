Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. 488,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,035. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

